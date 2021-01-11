The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Introduces Sparrow Academy Cast

The mysterious figures who were teased during the second season finale of The Umbrella Academy have finally been revealed as Netflix officially announces the new cast additions for the upcoming third season of Gerard Way’s hit superhero series. Joining the original Hargreeves siblings are the intriguing Sparrow Academy set to be portrayed by Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David along with Justin H. Min, who returns as a different Ben.

The Sparrows are coming in season 3 https://t.co/lbWMQvnQet pic.twitter.com/GqePLzRCYt — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2021

The official character descriptions of the Sparrow Academy are listed below:

Cornwell will play Marcus, Sparrow #1 – A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his

voice.

Min’s Ben will now be Sparrow #2 – This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.

Oldford will play Fei, Sparrow #3 – Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.

Epstein will play Alphonso, Sparrow #4 – Years of crime-fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Rodriguez will play Sloane, Sparrow #5 – A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.

David will play Jayme, Sparrow #6 – Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (Newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, Sparrow #7 – Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.

The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley, reprising their roles in the third season as Vanya, Luther, Allison, Klaus, Diego, Number Five, Lila, and Pogo, respectively.

Production on the next season is expected to begin next month in Toronto.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics.

The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will return as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers.

