The Walking Dead 10c Featurette Teases Intimate Storytelling

The Walking Dead 10c Featurette Teases Intimate Storytelling

AMC has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming extended tenth season of The Walking Dead. The video features executive producers Angela Kang and Scott M. Gimple along with the main cast as they talk about how the pandemic impacted the way they created the stories. The series is scheduled to make its return with six new episodes, starting on Sunday, February 28. Check out the video in the player below!

RELATED: New The Walking Dead Trailer for Extended 10th Season Revealed!

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived, and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell.

Purchase previous seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead here!

Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

RELATED: Fear the Walking Dead Returns for Second Half of Season 6 This April

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Cailey Fleming, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Dan Fogler, Samantha Morton, and Ryan Hurst. Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll joined the cast for Season 10.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post The Walking Dead 10c Featurette Teases Intimate Storytelling appeared first on ComingSoon.net.