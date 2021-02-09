The Walking Dead Final Season Begins Production

The Walking Dead final season begins production

Ahead of the premiere for the extended tenth season of The Walking Dead, writer and producer Kevin Deiboldt took to Twitter to reveal that filming on the upcoming eleventh and final season of AMC’s hit post-apocalyptic horror series has finally begun. The series will conclude its eleven season-run in 2022 with a two-year broadcast consists of 24 episodes. The Walking Dead will then be followed by a new spinoff series centering around Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s fan-favorite characters Daryl and Carol which is expected to air in 2023.

Kudos to our crew and cast (asskickers, the lot of ‘em!) on the long-awaited start of filming for S11. A full (effed up) year in the works, we truly hope it’s worth the wait. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/nyeoQO20ZX — Kevin Deiboldt (@kdeiboldt) February 8, 2021

The first day of the last season of #TWD. pic.twitter.com/b1x1XRHztQ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 9, 2021

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived, and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell.

Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Cailey Fleming, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Dan Fogler, Samantha Morton, and Ryan Hurst. Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll joined the cast for Season 10.

