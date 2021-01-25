The Witcher: Blood Origin Adds Jodie Turner-Smith as Lead

According to Deadline, Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith has been tapped for the leading role in Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher prequel miniseries titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. The upcoming series centers around the very first Witcher and origins of the Guild.

This project marks Turner-Smith’s first major TV project as the lead after years of appearing in many shows such as HBO’s True Blood, The Last Ship for TNT, Amazon’s Mad Dogs, and Syfy’s Nightflyers. She will next be seen in Paramount Pictures and Amazon Studios’ upcoming Jack Ryan film Without Remorse starring alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Turner-Smith is set to portray the role of Éile, described as an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess. She has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, the six-part limited series will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be executive produced by Declan de Barra, who also serves as the showrunner. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will also executive produce along with Hivemind’s Jason Brown and Sean Daniel, and Platige Films’ Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko. Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

