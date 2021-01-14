The World to Come Trailer: Waterston & Kirby Lead Period Romantic Drama

Following its rave debut at the Venice International Film Festival this past September, Bleecker Street has unveiled the first trailer for the period gay romantic drama The World to Come led by Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman). The trailer can be viewed in the player below!

In this powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast, Abigail (Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other. A grieving Abigail tends to her withdrawn husband Dyer as free-spirit Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney, when together their intimacy begins to fill a void in each other’s lives they never knew existed.

Alongside Kirby and Waterston, the cast for the film includes Oscar winner Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea, The Old Man & The Gun), who also produces the film, as Dyer and Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Catch-22, Possessor, Black Bear) as Finney.

The film is scripted by Ron Hansen (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and Jim Shepard based on Shepard’s story of the same name and helmed by Mona Fastvold (Vox Lux, The Sleepwalker, The Childhood of a Leader). Affleck produces the film alongside Pamela Koffler (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Z: The Beginning of Everything), David Hinojosa (First Reformed, Carol), Whitaker Lader (Light of My Life) and Margarethe Baillou (Call Me By Your Name).

The World to Come is set to hit select theaters and VOD on February 12!

