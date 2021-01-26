Thor: Love and Thunder Finally Begins Production in Australia

MCU star Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to announce that production has officially begun on Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. Filming was originally supposed to commence last August, but due to the ongoing pandemic Marvel Studios and Disney had to delay and shift the release date for the upcoming MCU film. Check out Hemsworth’s full post below which also features director Taika Waititi!

It was previously reported that Chris Pratt has signed on to join Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Vin Diesel also confirmed to appear in Taika Waititi’s upcoming MCU film. Their official casting shouldn’t actually come as a shock with Diesel previously teasing earlier this year that “Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) on a script co-written by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), which will be the follow-up to Waititi’s wildly successful 2017 sequel Thor: Ragnarok. Oscar-winner Natalie Portman is set to return as Jane and will now be wielding the mighty Mjolnir. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also return as Thor and Valkyrie, respectively. Academy Award winner Christian Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy) will portray Gorr the God Butcher, the main antagonist in the film. The female Thor storyline is based on Jason Aaron’s run on “The Mighty Thor” in which a cancer-stricken Jane Foster takes up the mantle and powers of Thor.

Thor and Valkyrie were last seen in the highest-grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, with the god of thunder entrusting his responsibilities as the King of Asgard to Valkyrie as he joins the Guardians of the Galaxy on their next mission.

Thor: Love and Thunder will now be arriving in theaters on May 06, 2022.

