Thor: Ragnarok, un robot di Sakaar nei concept inediti

View this post on Instagram

Here is a unused background Sakar robot design I did for Thor Ragnarok when I working in the visual development team lead by Andy Park at Marvel…such a fun project…..learned allot from all the amazing talent there…..everyone helped push my design aesthetic from artistic and technical advise…..one of the major notes once I started there was really capturing Jack Kirby”s design language and vibrant color pallet. #marvel #thorragnarok #characterdesign #zbrush #keyshot #conceptart #robotdesign