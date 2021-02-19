Ti West’s Ensemble Horror Pic X Adds Brittany Snow to Roster

Just a few months after the project was first announced to be in development at indie powerhouse studio A24, Ti West’s horror pic X has continued to expand its ensemble roster with the addition of Brittany Snow (Would You Rather), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details are currently unknown at this time, but the film is said to be akin in tone and story to West’s past horror films and the 40-year-old filmmaker is set to write and direct the project, which will include Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Jenna Ortega (Scream 5) and Mia Goth (Mayday) in its cast.

The film, which is currently eyeing an early 2021 production start date, is set to be co-produced and co-financed by A24 and BRON Studios, with A24 producing alongside Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson via their Little Lamb Productions banner, while Mescudi is set to executive produce the project.

West’s last feature project was the 2016 western pic In The Valley of Violence starring Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and John Travolta (Die Hart), which received rave reviews from critics and audiences though was a financial disappointment. His previous horror efforts include The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, segments of V/H/S and The ABCs of Death and The Sacrament, as well as episodes of MTV’s Scream, Cinemax’s Outcast and Fox’s The Exorcist and Wayward Pines.

Ortega, who is currently filming the highly-anticipated Scream revival from Radio Silence (Ready or Not), was most recently seen in Netflix’s horror comedy sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen, while Mescudi has graced both the big and small screen this year with HBO’s We Are Who We Are and the well-received threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. Goth has made a name for herself in the horror genre with films such as A Cure for Wellness, Marrowbone and Suspiria, though was last seen in the period romantic comedy Emma.

