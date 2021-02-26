Ticket to Paradise: George Clooney & Julia Roberts Reuniting for Rom-Com

Deadline brings word that Oscar winners George Clooney (Argo, Syriana, Michael Clayton) and Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich, August: Osage County, Homecoming) are set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. The movie will be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Now Is Good) for Universal Pictures and Working Title.

In the film, Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Parker co-wrote the script along with Daniel Pipski. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the project alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney will also produce alongside his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov. Roberts will produce along with her Red Om Films’ team Lisa Gillian and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Production on Ticket to Paradise is expected to begin later this year. Universal’s Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Clooney and Roberts have previously starred together in the Ocean’s Eleven films as well as 2016’s Money Monster, helmed by Jodie Foster.

