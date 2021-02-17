Tim Burton & Netflix Teaming for Live-Action Wednesday Addams Series

After losing his chance to explore the gothic world of The Addams Family when his animated film at Illumination Entertainment was cancelled, Tim Burton is getting another chance as he and Netflix are teaming up for a live-action series centered on the fan-favorite daughter Wednesday.

The series, entitled Wednesday, is based on a pitch from creators Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands) and will be a sleuthing, supernaturally-infused mystery charting the titular heroine’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability while also thwart a monstrous killing spree terrorizing the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.

Burton is set to direct the eight-episode series in his television directorial debut and executive produce alongside Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2) and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas), with MGM and United Artists also attached to produce.

“Whether it was the classic TV series, the brilliant movies, the recent Broadway musical or even their guest appearances on Scooby Doo — every time the Addams Family was on a screen, I was watching,” Netflix Director of Original Series Teddy Biaselli said in a statement. “I loved that at every opportunity the Addams skewered so-called ‘normality.’ Their entire existence was a middle finger (attached to a disembodied hand) to the status quo. And none was more rebellious, more avant garde and more iconic than Wednesday Addams. As Wednesday stans, my team and I feel an inherent responsibility to get this truly one-of-a-kind character right for both old fans and new. We’re confident this talented group will do her justice as she prepares for the dreaded underworld known as adulthood.”

In addition to Wednesday, a sequel to the 2019 animated theatrical reboot is currently in the works and slated for an October 1 release.

