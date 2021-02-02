Tom George’s Untitled Murder Mystery Adds Ruth Wilson to Ensemble

Though still without a title, Tom George’s upcoming murder mystery has continued to build its ensemble roster with the addition of Golden Globe-winning His Dark Materials and The Affair star Ruth Wilson, according to Deadline.

Wilson joins a cast that already includes Oscar winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The One and Only Ivan), Saorise Ronan (Lady Bird, Little Women), David Oyelowo (The Water Man, The Midnight Sky) and Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch).

Set in 1950s London, the untitled film begins when a desperate Hollywood film producer sets out to turn a popular West End play into a film. However, when members of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and overzealous rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit within London’s glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground.

The film will be directed by Tom George from a screenplay written by Mark Chappell. It will be produced by Damian Jones with Head of Development & Production Katie Goodson-Thomas, Director of Production Richard Ruiz, and Senior Development Executive Pete Spencer set to oversee the project in behalf of Searchlight Pictures UK. Production is now set to get underway as the cast has been rounded out with Wilson’s joining.

The untitled project marks Ronan and Rockwell’s latest collaboration with Searchlight, having previously worked on award-winning and nominated hits including Ronan’s Brooklyn and The Grand Budapest Hotel as well as Rockwell’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Jojo Rabbit.

