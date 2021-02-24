Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 Reveals Official Title!

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 reveals official title!

After toying with the internet yesterday with fake titles for the Tom Holland-led project, Marvel Studios took to Twitter to unveil the official title for the third Spider-Man film, No Way Home, with a cheeky video showing Holland chatting with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon about the fake titles revealed and walking past a board of other titles considered. The announcement video can be viewed below!

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021



Tom Holland will return for the untitled third Spider-Man film as the titular wall-crawler alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, going up against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Given the ending of Far From Home however, any number of his rogues’ gallery are also likely eager for a fight. The third installment to the MCU’s Spider-Man films will also feature the return of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune) as MJ.

While most of the original series cast are set to return for the threequel, Foxx’s casting further blurs the lines across Sony’s three web-slinging franchises, with the previous installment bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s trilogy and the studio’s Sony Universe of Marvel Characters led by Venom expected to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe series soon.

Following Jamie Foxx’s Electro addition, many casting rumors have circulated including the potential involvement of another Spider-Man villain Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and most importantly, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s potential return to the Spider-Verse. The most recent casting rumor was that Charlie Cox has reportedly signed on to reprise his fan-favorite role as Daredevil.

Originally scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release, the untitled Spider-Man 3 was first pushed back to November 5 and will now bow on December 17, 2021.

