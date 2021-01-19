Trailer, Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed for Disney+’s Pixar Popcorn!

To celebrate National Popcorn Day, Disney+ and animation powerhouse Pixar have unveiled the first trailer, key art and premiere date for the upcoming short story collection Pixar Popcorn. The trailer can be viewed below!

Get ready for Pixar Popcorn, a collection of mini-shorts starring your favorite Pixar characters in all-new stories. All episodes streaming January 22 on @DisneyPlus #PixarPopcorn pic.twitter.com/de774soZZ3 — Pixar (@Pixar) January 19, 2021

The collection of 10 mini shorts features characters from Pixar favorites like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Cars and The Incredibles in all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios’ talented animators.

Pixar Popcorn marks the 11th short story project coming to the streaming platform, which began with the DIY series Disney Family Sundays with the launch of Disney+ alongside the Toy Story 4 spin-off Forky Asks a Question, hidden camera reality series Pixar in Real Life and animated hit SparkShorts, which is currently developing new shorts for a second season.

Pixar Popcorn is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 22.

