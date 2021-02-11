True Detective Season 4 May Move Forward Without Series Creator

Nearly two years since the third season of True Detective had concluded in 2019, and now Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max, Casey Bloys has finally revealed that plans for a potential fourth season are still moving forward. Speaking with Deadline, Bloys has confirmed that HBO is currently in negotiations with new writers that could give new life to the acclaimed crime series. Because of this revelation, he seemingly confirmed that series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who had written and showrun the first three seasons, won’t be coming back for the new season.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take,” Bloys said. “It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what’s going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it.”

True Detective was created and written by Nic Pizzolatto. The first season of the anthology crime drama was led by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in 2014 which went on to score 11 Emmy nominations and winning five of them including Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Cary Fukunaga. It was immediately followed by the second season in 2015 which starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams. After four years, the series was renewed for a third season with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali now leading the cast which had earned an Emmy nomination for Best Actor.

The series was executive produced by Pizzolatto, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Scott Stephens, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Steve Golin, Daniel Sackheim, Jeremy Saulnier, and Bard Dorros.

Pizzolatto and McConaughey were supposed to reunite in an another project titled Redeemer for FX. However, it was recently revealed that the thriller series is no longer moving forward at the network due to the actor’s sudden exit from the project.

