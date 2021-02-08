Universal Delays Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson-Led Marry Me to 2022

Just a few months after bumping the film’s release by three months, Universal has decided to issue a bigger delay to the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-starring romantic comedy Marry Me as it moves from May 2021 to Valentine’s Day weekend 2022.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will stream across multiple platforms.

Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, HBO’s Big Little Lies) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman, Ralph Breaks the Internet). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth, and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd.

If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?

Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro (FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix’s Dead to Me) from a screenplay by John Rogers (TNT’s The Librarians) and Tami Sagher (NBC’s 30 Rock) and Harper Dill (Fox’s The Mick) based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan), Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina (Hustlers, NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), and John Rogers. The film’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts.

