Untitled David O. Russell project adds nine to ensemble roster

As if he didn’t already have a star-studded cast for his upcoming project, Oscar-nominated writer/director David O. Russell (American Hustle) has continued to expand his ensemble roster with the addition of nine new stars, according to Deadline.

The mystery project, which is currently in production in California, will now also star Oscar winner Robert De Niro (The Irishman, Joker), Emmy winner Mike Myers (Inglorious Basterds, Bohemian Rhapsody), Emmy nominee Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian, Deadwood: The Movie), Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Knives Out, The Shape of Water), Golden Globe nominee Chris Rock (Fargo, The Witches), Anya Taylor-Joy (The New Mutants, The Witch), Andrea Riseborough (Possessor, The Death of Stalin), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard, A Hidden Life) and Alessandro Nivola (The Art of Self-Defense, The Many Saints of Newark).

They will be joining a star-studded cast already comprised of Oscar winner Christian Bale, Oscar nominee Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Tenet), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed), Oscar winner Rami Malek (The Little Things, No Time to Die) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Star Trek Beyond).

Russell will write and direct the project, which teams him with Bale for the third time after the two joined forces on The Fighter (for which Bale won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor) and American Hustle. It also marks a reunion between the director and Nivola and De Niro, with the former previously co-starring in American Hustle and the latter starring in Silver Linings Playbook and Joy and making a cameo appearance in Hustle. Further details about the plot and characters are still being kept under wraps but it is said to based on Russell’s original idea.

The project will be produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas for New Regency.

