ViacomCBS Teases the Star Trek Universe’s Expansion on Paramount+

ViacomCBS Teases the Star Trek Universe’s Expansion on Paramount+

Next week, CBS All Access will rebrand itself as Paramount+, and it will control the fate of the Star Trek Universe. As expected, the franchise has nowhere to go but up. Via Variety, ViacomCBS’ TCA presentation revealed several new details about the upcoming Star Trek shows.

The streaming service is currently preparing new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Fans also have another season of Star Trek: Picard to look forward to. Season 2 of Picard is currently in “active production” along with the previously announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. That series will feature Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn reprising their Discovery roles as Pike, Spock, and Number One respectively. And while all of these shows take place in the Star Trek canon, executive producer Alex Kurtzman explained why they won’t be as closely connected as other shared universes like the MCU.

“We’re aiming to have our shows feel unique and different from each other,” said Kurtzman. “We want to give everybody a reason to watch each show.”

RELATED: Noah Hawley Talks Future of Alien TV Series and Star Trek 4

Additionally, the animated Star Trek: Prodigy animated series is still in the works. But instead of premiering on Nickelodeon as originally intended, the show will debut on Paramount+. Once the series concludes its first season on the platform later this year, Nickelodeon will air all 10 episodes on their own. Prodigy also marks the first Star Trek series to feature no humans as part of its main cast of characters.

As always, the franchise’s producers continue to think about the spinoff potential for its many shows. That’s why conversations are still being had about a potential series starring Michelle Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou. But according to Paramount+ programming chief Julie McNamara, they don’t want to premiere too many Trek shows at once. Instead, they’re aiming to debut one new series on the service per quarter.

“We’re very careful about curating the pacing,” said McNamara. “The number of shows at any given time. And what those shows are, so that we make sure that it’s always exciting when there’s a new track show coming out.”

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: Gold Key Archives Volume 1

Which of these new Star Trek series are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments down below!

The post ViacomCBS Teases the Star Trek Universe’s Expansion on Paramount+ appeared first on ComingSoon.net.