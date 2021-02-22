Vice Press & Bottleneck Gallery Team for Lenticular The Thing Posters!

Vice Press & Bottleneck Gallery team for lenticular The Thing posters!

After unveiling special new prints of the iconic John Carpenter horror-thriller last year from Patrick Connan and Tom Whalen, Vice Press has revealed they are reuniting with Bottleneck Gallery for a special new lenticular print of the original poster for The Thing by Drew Struzan! A sneak peek of the poster can be viewed below!

RELATED: New Universal Monsters Prints From Vice Press & Bottleneck Gallery



Well known to John Carpenter and cinema fans alike, Drew’s iconic imagery for The Thing comes to life in these amazing lenticular prints, with Vice Press having worked closely with the original source images to ensure that the art is replicated to the highest quality.



Vice Press and Bottleneck are collaborating to develop two versions of the print, one is a one-millimeter thin flexible PET lenticular print that is mounted on dense paper back while the other is a four-millimeter thick print, akin to plexi-glass, called polystyrene. The thinner versions will be limited to 300 copies and will sell for approximately $100 while the thicker version will be limited to 150 copies and will sell for approximately $200, all of which are set to ship sometime in June or July this year and will go on sale on February 25 at noon EST here!

Click here to purchase Carpenter’s cult classic sci-fi horror film!

The original film, which was technically the second adaptation of John W. Campbell Jr.’s Who Goes There? after the 1951 The Thing From Another World, followed a group of American researchers in the Antarctic who discover a parasitic alien organism that assimilates and imitates other lifeforms. As it makes its way through the group, disguising itself as various members, paranoia sets in and those still human seek to find a way to kill it off before it finds a way to get to civilization.

The Carpenter film was considered a disappointment upon release, earning mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike at the time and only grossing $19.6 million on its $15 million in the US, but in the years following its release, it became a cult classic, finding a large audience upon home release. Critics also revisited the film in the years since and most changed their tune, praising its paranoia-driven atmosphere, shocking visual effects and strong performances from its cast, led by Kurt Russell.

RELATED: New Adaptation of The Thing in Development at Universal Pictures & Blumhouse

The film spawned a franchise of its own, including haunted house attractions, novelizations and sequel comic books, a 2002 video game and a prequel in 2011 from Universal Pictures, which received mixed-to-negative reviews and grossed only $31.5 million on a $38 million budget.

The post Vice Press & Bottleneck Gallery Team for Lenticular The Thing Posters! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.