Walker 1.02 Promo and Photos: Back in the Saddle

Following a strong premiere debuting to 2.43 million total viewers and leading The CW “to its most-watched Thursday in nearly three years” (via TVLine), The CW has released the official promo for Walker 1.02 titled “Back in the Saddle.” You can check out the promo in the player below along with the new photos in the gallery, and catch the episode on Thursday, January 28!

Written by Anna Fricke and directed by Emmy winner Steve Robin, the official synopsis for episode 1.02 reads:

“Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire.”

Walker, a reimagining of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger, stars Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son, Arlo (Kale Culley, Me, Myself and I) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter, Stella (Violet Brinson, Sharp Objects) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother, Liam (Keegan Allen, Pretty Little Liars) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother, Abeline (Molly Hagen, Herman’s Head) and his traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, The X-Files). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain Larry James (Coby Bell, Third Watch). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, The 100), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife, Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki, Supernatural) death.

The show also stars Jeff Pierre (War Dogs) as Trey Barnett, Alex Landi (Grey’s Anatomy) as Liam’s fiance Bret, Odette Annable (Supergirl) as Geri, Gabriela Flores (The Last Ship) as Stella’s best friend Isabel, Matt Barr (Blood & Treasure) as Walker’s best friend Hoyt, Chris Labadie (Split Lip) as Jordan, and Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies) as Stan Morrison. The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore, and Jared Padalecki. Walker is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.

