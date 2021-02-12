Walker 1.05 Promo & Photos: Duke

The CW has released the official promo for Walker 1.05 titled “Duke,” featuring Walker being unexpectedly forced to resume his undercover identity. You can check out the promo in the player below along with the new episode photos in the gallery, and catch the episode on Thursday, February 18!

Written by Bret VandenBos and Brandon Willer and directed by Steve Robin, the official synopsis for Episode 1.05 reads:

“When his past unexpectedly collides with his present life, Walker (Jared Padalecki) is forced to resume his undercover identity to keep his family safe. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) gets caught up in Walker’s old case while August (Kale Culley) threatens to blow his father’s cover. Trey (Jeff Pierre) starts his new job.”

Walker, a reimagining of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger, stars Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son, Arlo (Kale Culley, Me, Myself and I) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter, Stella (Violet Brinson, Sharp Objects) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother, Liam (Keegan Allen, Pretty Little Liars) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother, Abeline (Molly Hagen, Herman’s Head) and his traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, The X-Files). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain Larry James (Coby Bell, Third Watch). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki Ramirez (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, The 100), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife, Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki, Supernatural) death.

The show also stars Jeff Pierre (War Dogs) as Trey Barnett, Alex Landi (Grey’s Anatomy) as Liam’s fiance Bret, Odette Annable (Supergirl) as Geri, Gabriela Flores (The Last Ship) as Stella’s best friend Isabel, Matt Barr (Blood & Treasure) as Walker’s best friend Hoyt, Chris Labadie (Split Lip) as Jordan, and Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies) as Stan Morrison. The series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore, and Jared Padalecki. Walker is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.

(Photos by Rebecca Brenneman/TheCW)

