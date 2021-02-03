WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Teases Its Own Luke Skywalker Moment

During the second season finale of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans were treated to major franchise moment with the surprise appearance of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker. Now, it seems like MCU fans will also be getting the same treatment with WandaVision. Following last week’s mind-blowing fourth episode premiere, MCU fans were left reeling for more content and information regarding the remaining five episodes of the Disney+ series.

In a recent interview with TVLine, when asked if WandaVision would also have its own Luke Skywalker moment, lead star Elizabeth Olsen quickly answered “Yes,” revealing the she’s “really excited” for fans to see it soon. Understandably, she wasn’t able to give out further details about it but head writer Jac Schaeffer did confirm that fans should expect to see more surprises in the upcoming episodes.

“There are so many surprises left in store [for the five remaining episodes],” Schaeffer said. “I encourage all fans to settle in, because there’s more coming,”

WandaVision will follow the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

It has also been confirmed through previously released set photos that the series will be featuring the Sentient World Observation and Response Department or better known as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that deals with alien threats that jeopardize world security. However, it is still unclear whether prominent S.W.O.R.D. members such as S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Brand will also appear in the series or not but this would definitely mark the live-action debut of the department and the first Marvel property from the Fox-Disney merger that will be integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

