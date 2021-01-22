WandaVision Episode 3: Clues, Predictions & Takeaways

The Biggest clues, predictions & takeaways from WandaVision episode 3

After last week’s mind-bending introduction to the world of the first Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, WandaVision is back for its third chapter and the mystery and questions may not be as extensive as the first two but are becoming deeper, so journey with us as we explore the biggest clues and takeaways and our predictions for the future of the series!

WARNING: SPOILERS LIE AHEAD FOR WANDAVISION EPISODES 1-3 AND THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

Clues: Be Kind Rewind, Say His Name Say His Name & You’re Fired

Early in the episode, we see Herb trimming his hedges while Vision has a conversation with Dr. Nielson about Wanda’s pregnancy. As Vision greets him, Herb continues to trim past the hedges and into his wall without a care, to which Vision points it out but it proves to do nothing as Herb only briefs stop before continuing. It may not seem like much, but as in the pilot with the Harts, it seems as though this is a bigger hint that this is out of his control and the world around them is having an issue.

Following their visit from the doctor, Wanda and Vision work together to put a nursery together, with Wanda using her magic to paint the room and put a crib together while Vision studies a parenting book and the two have a conversation of naming their child, with Wanda wanting a boy named Tommy and Vision wanting a boy named Billy. While their names may sound like fairly general boy names, fans of the heroine’s comic source will know what the show is establishing.

Further proof of something being wrong with the world comes a few minutes later as Wanda’s pregnancy rapidly advances a few months and causes her to have Braxton Hicks contractions, which leads to an electrical surge shutting down the power in the entire neighborhood. After confirming the power outage, Vision expresses his concern to Wanda that something’s wrong with where they are, referring to Herb’s odd hedge trimming and the dinner with the Harts. But before Wanda can say anything, the scene suddenly reverses to the beginning of their conversation and Vision takes a different, more encouraging path, much like the rewind of time seen in the second episode.

Near the halfway point of the episode, the series is interrupted by its faux-commercial break with a infomercial about a special soap to relax its customers, named Hydra Soak Bar. One doesn’t need to be an MCU expert to know what this is referring to.

As the episode begins to wind down and Vision sees Dr. Nielson off after his helping with Wanda’s birthing of babies, the former sees neighbors Herb and Agnes having a hushed conversation about Geraldine over by the wall Herb was previously cutting into with the hedge trimmer. After Vision approaches to ask about the power outage, Agnes expresses doubts to him about Geraldine and both her and Herb struggle to want to tell Vision something important regarding why everyone is in the town, but she cuts them off and everyone parts ways.

While Vision has the ominous conversation with Herb and Agnes outside, Wanda beams with Geraldine over the twin babies she’s just birthed and notes that she is a twin and had a brother named Pietro and sings a Sokovian lullaby to her babies. Geraldine has a sudden look of realization in regards to Pietro and asks Wanda if he was killed by Ultron, to which Wanda sheds a tear and asks what she said, only for Geraldine to attempt to redirect the conversation to no avail as Wanda notices her necklace and asks her to leave. When Vision comes back inside, Geraldine is suddenly gone and inquiring Wanda where she went, she says Geraldine had to run.

Suddenly we are transported to a widescreen presentation of the nighttime outskirts of Westview as a wall of TV static suddenly appears and Geraldine is sent flying out of it and landing in the middle of a grassy field, where she is quickly surrounded by (most likely) S.W.O.R.D. agents.

Takeaways: WandaVision are Parents, Who is Agnes & The Bubble

With only 30 minutes of storytelling this time around and its universe a little more established after its two-episode premiere, there wasn’t a lot going on in this episode, but there were a few major takeaways for the next chapters of the series. First and foremost, Wanda and Vision are now parents to twins Billy and Tommy, and though it could easily just be seen as a nod to Wanda’s own origins as a twin with brother Pietro, it actually goes back to their comic source when the duo gave birth to twins Thomas and William that would later become the superheroes Speed and Wiccan. Second, Herb and Agnes appear to know quite a bit about their current situation and have an ulterior motive as they are withholding information from Vision and warn him about Geraldine. Third, Geraldine (who marketing/news has already spoiled is in fact Monica Rambeau) may also know more than she’s been letting on as she refers to the events of Age of Ultron, which saw the demise of Wanda’s brother Pietro, and is wearing a necklace with the symbol of S.W.O.R.D. Lastly, as Monica is ejected from the series over letting Wanda in on the fact she knows more about what’s going on, we see the whole world of Westview is in some kind of magical, TV-static-esque bubble that’s surrounded by tents of agents, likely S.W.O.R.D.

Predictions: S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica & The Multiverse of Madness

The introduction of Billy and Tommy actually points towards a few major things for the future of the MCU, especially if the series keeps true to the comics. Firstly, the Young Avengers comics revealed that the twins’ birth was in fact a reality-warping magical conception from Wanda, but that she unknowingly utilized two of five scattered fragments of the soul of demon Mephisto, who was later destroyed upon reabsorbing the soul fragments. While said fragments and the villain they belong to have yet to be introduced to the MCU and might be a sudden thing to reveal to general fans, some have already begun theorizing that he is the main villain of the series and possibly for the next phase of the MCU, with subtle dialogue nods towards neighborhood queen Dottie referring to her as “The Devil” and the one the titular couple will need to impress to have a happy life. Given Mephisto’s extensive history of tormenting Wanda throughout the comics and the series’ introduction of Billy and Tommy from her reality-warping powers, it could very well be taking this path that would also tie in nicely to the series’ potential adaptation of House of M and the series’ ties to the forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , especially as Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s supposed multi-film contract to portray Quicksilver has yet to be utilized following Age of Ultron and could absolutely make a return via the series of the big screen sequel.

The announcement that Monica Rambeau would be a key character in the series had many wondering the reasoning for her appearance in the story, but with a combination of her necklace and a leak from Topps revealing it a few days ahead of the series premiere, all signs point towards her being a S.W.O.R.D. agent working to figure out the mystery of what’s happening to Wanda. While her involvement in the faux-world of WandaVision is currently unknown, the observation perimeter surrounding the town seems to indicate she most likely infiltrated the bubble and studied the ongoings for the agency, though her behavior in the two episodes so far leaves it unclear how much she will retain for the scientists studying it all.

