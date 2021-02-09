WandaVision Showrunner Talks SPOILER’s Introduction to the MCU

Following the debut of WandaVision’s fifth episode last week, Marvel fans are still losing their minds over the surprise appearance of Evan Peters as Pietro and the implication it has on the future of the MCU. For those who aren’t familiar with Fox’s X-Men films, Peters previously portrayed Quicksilver in three of those including 2014’s Days of Future Past, 2016’s Apocalypse, and 2019’s Dark Phoenix. His portrayal was received well by fans due to his memorable solo scenes.

Now in a recent interview with Marvel.com, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer has finally opened up about Peters’ introduction to the MCU, revealing that the idea of the character’s inclusion came early on from her and executive producer Mary Livanos with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also on board. However, Schaeffer admitted that the process of making their mind-blowing idea into a reality was difficult as they need to make sure that Evan Peters’ arrival made sense.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer said. “And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that’s the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

“We thought like, how do we give him this entrance, and then enjoy that, and then make it crazy? And we had long had the idea of the trope of the brother, or the relative, or whoever comes to town and like, stirs things up with the family — that sitcom trope,” She continued. “Everybody was really excited. I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] wanted to make sure that there was a reason for it, that it made sense. And I hope that’s what we did.”

Schaeffer also went on to praise Evan Peters’ commitment and willingness to try anything for the series, “We were rooting for it for so long, and didn’t know if it would be possible. It was complicated to make happen. Evan was always up for it — like, always, always, always. He is a comic book fan, and a Marvel fan. He is always up for the absolute weirdest option. And he’s a pleasure — truly a pleasure to work with.”

WandaVision will follow the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

