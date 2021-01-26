WandaVision Will Provide Closer Look at Wanda’s Past with Quicksilver

In a recent interview with The Wrap, WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer had the chance to address the MCU series’ slow-burn start, promising fans that their lingering questions will finally be answered in the upcoming episodes. She also teased that WandaVision will get to explore and provide a closer look at the titular leads’ past experiences including Wanda and Pietro/Quicksilver’s mysterious past in Sokovia.

“We will need to start answering some questions and clarifying what’s going on,” Schaeffer said. “I don’t want to spoil it by telling you how we do it, but there are answers to be had in the upcoming episodes.”

She added, “The show is about Wanda and Vision and it’s an opportunity to dig deeper into who they are. And that has to do with where they come from. We’re all a product of our experiences and our trauma and our relationships. And so we will be exploring all of those details of their pasts as we move forward.”

In addition, Paul Bettany also hinted that the upcoming fourth episode, which is set to premiere this Friday, will be mind-blowing with Elizabeth Olsen confirming that fans should expect a shift in perspective for the next episode.

Thanks Chris – I think next week will blow your mind. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) January 24, 2021

“I think the reason why they show the press the first episodes is because Episode 4 is quite a shift,” Olsen said in an interview with Digital Spy. “It’s a really fun perspective swap and I think a lot gets understood at that moment.”

WandaVision will follow the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

It has also been confirmed through previously released set photos that the series will be featuring the Sentient World Observation and Response Department or better known as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that deals with alien threats that jeopardize world security. However, it is still unclear whether prominent S.W.O.R.D. members such as S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Brand will also appear in the series or not but this would definitely mark the live-action debut of the department and the first Marvel property from the Fox-Disney merger that will be integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

