Warner Bros. sets PVOD & Blu-ray release dates for Wonder Woman 1984

A few months after scoring up large viewership numbers for HBO Max and dominating the box office, the DC Extended Universe sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is coming home for good as Warner Bros. has announced the Gal Gadot-led blockbuster is hitting PVOD platforms and shelves on Blu-ray in March! Check out the announcement below!

A new era of wonder begins. Straight from theaters — get early access to #WonderWoman1984. Rent it on Friday. Own it on Digital 3/16 & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 3/30. #WW84https://t.co/I8Buq0TOaY pic.twitter.com/MdhLGnckFD — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanFilm) February 10, 2021

“Wonder Woman 1984” 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder

Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever

Small But Mighty

Scene Study: The Open Road

Scene Study: The Mall

Gal & Krissy Having Fun

Meet the Amazons

Black Gold Infomercial

Gag Reel

Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman.

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

The sequel was originally intended to be released in 2019 but was then delayed to June 5, 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the film was then pushed back to two times to August and October before finally landing on its Christmas 2020 hybrid release date.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit PVOD platforms on March 16 followed by a Blu-ray release on March 30!

