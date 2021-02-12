Warner Bros. Unveils Supernatural Final Season & Complete Series Blu-rays!

Just a few months after coming to an emotional close, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has unveiled the details for the Blu-ray of the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural as well as the Complete Series of the long-running action horror drama, both of which hit shelves on May 25! The artwork for the final season can be viewed below!

Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season contains the final 20 epic episodes from the landmark series’ final season, as well as a bonus disc loaded with over two hours of special features including the special retrospective episode “The Long Road Home”. Also on the bonus disc, and exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD, are two all new featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.

The Complete Series set contains all 327 thrilling episodes from the phenomenal series, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all 15 epic, not-to-be-missed seasons. Fans who purchase the Complete Series will also receive a 68-page collectible book filled with new images from the beloved series, set designs and letters to the Supernatural Family from both Eric Kripke and Robert Singer.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) face everything from demons to vampires, ghosts, angels and pagan gods. And with the help of the fallen angel Castiel (Misha Collins), they discover that every threat they vanquish opens a new door for evil to enter.

The series has spawned several novels, magazines, comics, games and even an anime series! Starring Padalecki (Friday the 13th, Gilmore Girls) and Ackles (Smallville, My Bloody Valentine) as Sam and Dean Winchester, the fifteenth season also starred Misha Collins (24; Girl Interrupted) as Castiel and Alexander Calvert (Arrow, The Edge of Seventeen) as Lucifer’s son, Jack. Produced by Kripke Enterprises, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, the long-running series was created by Kripke (Revolution, Timeless) and executive produced in its final season by Singer (Timecop, Lois & Clark), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (Doom Patrol) and Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (Lois & Clark).

FINAL SEASON BONUS DISC SPECIAL FEATURES

Supernatural: The End of the Road (New)

Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood (New)

Gag Reel (New)

Deleted Scenes (New)

Supernatural: 2019 Comic-Con Panel

Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway

Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes

Supernatural: The Long Road Home – Special Retrospective EpisodeR

The final season is set to retail for $45 on DVD and $50 on Blu-ray while the Complete Series set will retail for $330 on DVD and $360 on Blu-ray.

