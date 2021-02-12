Warner Bros. Unveils Supernatural Final Season & Complete Series Blu-rays!

Just a few months after coming to an emotional close, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has unveiled the details for the Blu-ray of the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural as well as the Complete Series of the long-running action horror drama, both of which hit shelves on May 25! The artwork for the final season can be viewed below!

The final season is set to retail for $45 on DVD and $50 on Blu-ray while the Complete Series set will retail for $330 on DVD and $360 on Blu-ray.

Both are set to hit shelves this May!

Grant Hermanns

