Watch Rosario Dawson transform into Ahsoka Tano for The Mandalorian

In case you might have missed it, Saturday was Ahsoka Tano Day, during which people celebrated the famed Star Wars character who recently made her live action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Well, to commemorate the event, actress Rosario Dawson took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes look at her transformation into the character. It’s actually quite a fascinating process. Check out the video below!

Happy #AhsokaTanoDay ! Thank you @Ashley_Eckstein for bringing Ashoka to life for us all. It’s one of the greatest honors & privileges of my life to share this remarkable character w/ the world alongside you. #DreamTeam @starwars @dave_filoni @Jon_Favreau #BrianSipe #SamanthaWard pic.twitter.com/9JThoyrm6q — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 30, 2021

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) stars as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy and is joined by Gina Carano (Deadpool) who plays Cara Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper, having trouble re-integrating herself into society.; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a man who heads a guild of bounty hunters that hires The Mandalorian for a specific job.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.

The directing lineup for Season 2 consisted of Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Peyton Reed, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Dave Filoni, Carl Weathers, and Jon Favreau.

Following the success of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm currently has three Star Wars projects lined up for Disney+. This includes: The Book of Boba Fett starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen; Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson; and The Rangers of the New Republic.

