Watched at Home: Top Streaming Films for the Week of January 30

What a weird week! A number of new titles snuck into DEG’s Watched at Home Top 20 list this week, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters (No. 11), which fans likely turned to after watching that awesome Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, Batman: Soul of the Dragon (No. 12), The Big Short (No. 13), Snychronic (No. 17) and Freaky (No. 18). Otherwise, the biggest new release was the disaster epic Greenland starring Gerard Butler, which landed at No. 4 in its debut.

Still, the biggest surprise was the sudden rise of Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which climbed 10 spots to reach No. 9 on the chart. Considering all the GameStop and Wall Street hoopla, the sudden urge to visit films like Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short make sense … though, it is a little surprising to not see Oliver Stone’s classic Wall Street on the list somewhere. Come on, guys! It was right there!

The remainder of the list is similar to last week’s. American Skin stayed atop for the second week in a row (!) while Christopher Nolan’s Tenet remained fixed at No. 2. Who knows what next week will bring?

1. American Skin (Vertical Entertainment)

2. Tenet (Warner Bros.)

3. Honest Thief (Briarcliff Entertainment)

4. Greenland (STX)

5. The War with Grandpa (Universal)

6. Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)

7. Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)

8. Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection (Warner Bros.)

9. The Wolf of Wall Street (Paramount)

10. Yellowstone Season 2 (Paramount)

11. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Warner Bros.)

12. Batman: Soul of the Dragon (Warner Bros.)

13. The Big Short (Paramount)

14. Let Him Go (Universal)

15. Love and Monsters (Paramount)

16. Come Play (Universal)

17. Synchronic (Well Go USA)

18. Freaky (Universal)

19. The Office: S1-9 (Universal)

20. Fatman (Paramount)

