Watched at Home: Top Streaming Films for the Week of January 9

Hey there fellow Couch Potatoes! As expected, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet fended off lackluster competition to remain on top in the DEG’s Watched at Home List, though Honest Thief (No. 2), The War with Grandpa (No. 3) and Love and Monsters (No. 4) are nipping at its heels.

There was only one new entry, the supernatural thriller Parallel, but otherwise the list remained quite similar to last week save for a few shuffles here and there. Notably, Lord of the Rings popped back on the list after taking a hiatus for a few weeks. Kudos to all of you for making this happen … we’re filled with Frodo-sized tears and yearn to reach out and hug you the way Legolas hugged Aragorn — too far? That’s probably too far.

1 Tenet (Warner Bros.)

2 Honest Thief (Briarcliff Entertainment)

3 The War with Grandpa (Universal)

4 Love and Monsters (Paramount)

5 Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)

6 Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)

7 Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)

8 The Office Season 1-9 (Universal)

9 Unhinged (Lionsgate)

10 Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection (Warner Bros.)

11 Rupaul’s Drag Race: S13 (VHI)

12 The Craft: Legacy (Sony)

13 The Informer (Vertical Entertainment)

14 Buddy Games (Paramount)

15 The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (Warner Bros.)

16 The New Mutants (Fox)

17 Hunter Hunter (IFC Films)

18 The Phenomenon (1091)

19 The Upside (STX, 2019)

20 Parallel (Vertical Entertainment)

