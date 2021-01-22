Waxwork Records Unveils Psycho Goreman Vinyl Soundtrack!

With this week finally seeing the arrival of the bloody and hilarious ’90s throwback, Waxwork Records has unveiled a vinyl soundtrack edition of the Canadian sci-fi horror comedy PG: Psycho Goreman featuring the original music composed by Canadian trio Blitz//Berlin!

PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin is On Sale Now! Features 180 gram colored wax, new art by Vance Kelly, deluxe packaging, an art print, and more! Get the soundtrack to the craziest film of 2021! https://t.co/dYqMRUrqW5 pic.twitter.com/ByjmlA0zI3 — Waxwork Records (@waxworkrecords) January 22, 2021



Written and directed by Steven Kostanski, the film tells the story of a young sister and brother who unwittingly resurrect an ancient extraterrestrial overlord. The movie taps into late 80’s and early 90’s nostalgia by combining kid-friendly adventures and over the top practical effects. Goreman cleverly blends the horror and fantasy genres with a healthy dose of neon soaked visuals. The film is incredibly unique while remaining familiar with comparisons being drawn from such classics as Terminator 2: Judgement Day, The Gate, the 1990’s live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, Power Rangers and Masters of the Universe.

Siblings Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myer) couldn’t be any closer. They spend nearly every waking moment together, getting muddy and playing their made-up game “Crazy Ball”. It probably helps that Mimi is bossy and domineering. The fearless tomboy steamrolls just about every family member with her assertive personality, especially dad, Greg (Astron-6 member Adam Brooks). During a particularly grueling game of Crazy Ball in the backyard, the siblings uncover a strange gem that awakens an evil intergalactic conqueror. The being, which the siblings dub PG: Psycho Goreman, is eager to assemble his former team of evildoers and continue their path of destruction, while the benevolent rulers that locked him away in the first place race to stop him once and for all.

The soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin is wild, thematic ride that features introduction narration, bombastic orchestral cues, lush synth-wave, 80’s inspired big-hair pop-rock power ballads, distorted guitars and enormous percussion.

Blitz//Berlin is a Canadian trio of composers based in Los Angeles, California. Born and raised in Victoria BC, high school friends Martin Macphail, Dean Rode, and Tristan Tarr began their film composing career in Toronto, Canada in 2014. The group relocated to Los Angeles, California in 2018. They have composed the scores for the feature films The Void and Still/Born. Additionally, their trailer work includes Fifty Shades Darker, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and Bird Box.

The PG: Psycho Goreman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin comes as a deluxe vinyl release featuring 180 gram “PG For Short” colored vinyl(Translucent Blue with Electric Pink Splatter), new artwork by Vance Kelly, old style tip-on gatefold jackets and an art print.

PG: Psycho Goreman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

The Complete Soundtrack by Blitz//Berln

180 Gram “PG for Short” Colored Vinyl (Trans Blue with Neon Pink Splatter)

New Art by Vance Kelly

Deluxe Packaging

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

11″x11″ Art Print

The soundtrack, which retails for $27, is now available for pre-order on the Waxwork Records official site!

