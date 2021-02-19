WB Casts Sasha Calle as Supergirl for Ezra Miller-Led The Flash

WB casts Sasha Calle as Supergirl for Ezra Miller-led The Flash

With Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck already confirmed to reprise their iterations of The Dark Knight, the roster for Warner Bros.’ Ezra Miller-led The Flash has continued to grow as director Andy Muschietti took to Instagram to reveal that Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) has been cast as Supergirl for the DC Extended Universe project. Check out the heartwarming announcement below!

RELATED: Ray Fisher Confirms He Is No Longer The Flash’s Cyborg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Muschietti (@andy_muschietti)



Warner Bros. first revealed that their Flash film would be inspired by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert’s Flashpoint comic as early as 2017. The studio even went so far as to change the movie’s title to Flashpoint. But following last month’s announcement of the film’s 2022 release date, it doesn’t sound like this is still the case.

It’s probably for the best that the filmmakers are going to make changes to Johns and Kubert’s original Flashpoint arc. After all, the story has already been brought to life in animated form and in the Arrowverse. In 2013, Warner Home Video released Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. A few years later, The CW’s The Flash aired its own version of the story during the show’s third season. With this, it makes sense that Warner Bros.’ film division would want to make something that stands out from prior adaptations. Plus, the timeline tampering could also be used a means of fixing continuity issues within the DCEU.

RELATED: Reports of Michael Keaton Leading the DCEU Debunked… For Now

Set to be directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti, the latest screenplay is being written by Christina Hodson which will still cover the famous Flashpoint storyline. It has been confirmed that Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

The Ezra Miller-led Flash movie is now scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022. Miller first portrayed the scarlet speedster in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

(Photo Credit:Johnny Vy/CBS via Getty Images)

The post WB Casts Sasha Calle as Supergirl for Ezra Miller-Led The Flash appeared first on ComingSoon.net.