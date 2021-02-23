WB Taps Angel Manuel Soto to Helm DC’s Blue Beetle Film

Over two years after development was first announced on the project, TheWrap has brought word that DC and Warner Bros.’ Blue Beetle movie is finally gaining steam as the studios have signed Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto to take the helm of DC’s first Latino-fronted superhero story.

“It is an honor to direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC,” Soto said in a statement. “I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can’t wait to make history together.”

The announcement of a film centered on the Jamie Reyes iteration of the titular hero first came in 2018 with Zev Foreman attached as executive producer on the project for WB and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, writer of the Gina Rodriguez-starrer Miss Bala and a previous draft of Universal’s long-in-development Scarface remake, set to write the screenplay. Sources report that the studio is eyeing a fall production start date for the film, with Foreman and Dunnet-Alcocer still in their respective positions.

In the comics created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hammer, Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes is the third character to assume the mantle of the Blue Beetle after Dan Garret and Ted Kord. The character first appeared in 2006’s Infinite Crisis #5, followed by his own monthly series that debuted in May of 2006 with Blue Beetle #1.

Jaime Reyes discovered the Blue Beetle scarab on the way home from school with two of his best friends Paco and Brenda, half-buried in a disused lot. Reyes took the scarab home, curious as to what it might be. That night, the scarab came alive, and grafted itself to the base of Jaime’s spine, and provided him with a suit of extraterrestrial armor which can be modified to enhance his speed and strength, as well as to create weapons, wings and shields.

