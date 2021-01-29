WeCrashed: Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway to Lead Apple TV+ Limited Series

WeCrashed: Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway to lead Apple TV+ limited series

Deadline brings word that Apple TV+ has given a series order to WeCrashed with Oscar winners Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad, The Little Things) and Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables, Rachel Getting Married, The Dark Knight Rises) attached to star in the limited series. The project is based on the hit podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.”

RELATED: Adrift: Leto & Aronofsky Reuniting on Jason Blum-Produced Project

WeCrashed will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

The series, produced by Apple Studios, is created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. The project will be helmed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who are also executive producing alongside Charlie Gogolak. Leto, Hathaway, Eisenberg, Crevello, and Natalie Sandy will also executive produce. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce the project alongside Leto via their production company Paradox. Wondery will also executive produce.

RELATED: Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock Reboot Begins Filming in Canada

Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Crevello as part of his overall deal with Apple TV+.

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival & Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The post WeCrashed: Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway to Lead Apple TV+ Limited Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.