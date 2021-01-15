Willy’s Wonderland Trailer Released for Nicolas Cage-Led Horror Thriller

Screen Media Films has released the official Willy’s Wonderland trailer starring Nicolas Cage in the horror film, in theaters, On Demand, and on Digital on February 12 (via Bloody Disgusting). You can check out the trailer now in the player below!

Willy’s Wonderland (formerly titled as Wally’s Wonderworld) follows the story of a quiet drifter (Cage) who is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned amusement park called Wally’s Wonderland for its reopening. However, things turned for the worse as he finds himself fighting for his survival when he realizes that he’s trapped in a living nightmare populated by demonic-possessed animatronics.

In addition to Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas, Mandy), the film is also set to star Emily Tosta (Party of Five, Mayans M.C.), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men), Ric Reitz (The Resident) and Chris Warner (Machete).

Wally’s Wonderworld will be directed by Kevin Lewis (The Drop) on a script from G.O. Parsons. Landmark Studio Group has joined the project to produce alongside Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, and Screen Media Ventures, with Baffin Media Limited and Great Point Media also supporting.

Landmark’s CEO David Ozer (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, Wynonna Earp), Grant Cramer (Lone Survivor) and Jeremy Davis (The Street Racer) are attached to produce the project alongside Cage and Mike Nilon, with Foresight chairman Mark Damon, Screen Media Ventures President David Fannon and SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions Seth Needle executive producing.

