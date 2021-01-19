Wonka: Warner Bros.’ Sets Release Date for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Prequel

Warner Bros. has set a release date for Wonka, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel directed by BAFTA nominee Paul King (Paddington, Paddington 2, Come Fly with Me). The movie will debut on March 17, 2023, and will be produced by Oscar nominee David Heyman (Harry Potter franchise, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Gravity).

The story, based on a script by Emmy nominee Simon Rich (An American PickleSNL), will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been twice adapted for the big screen, including a hit 2005 version — also released by Warners — starring Johnny Depp and directed by Tim Burton, and most famously as 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder in his most iconic role.

No direct feature adaptation has been made of Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator (though elements of it were used in both films), and Dahl was developing a third Wonka book titled Charlie in the White House before he passed away in 1990.

