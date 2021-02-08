Wynonna Earp Mid-Season 4 Trailer Teases Final Episodes

SYFY has released the full trailer for the upcoming last six episodes of Wynonna Earp‘s fourth and final season, featuring the titular hunter deals with her guilt by hunting demons non-stop and getting blackout drunk. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite couple of Waverly Earp and Nicole Haught are trying to plan their perfect wedding. Check out the new video in the player below!

Wynonna Earp is back with six new episodes starting March 5. Once an #Earper, always an Earper. pic.twitter.com/Z9J9ZkcaFF — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) February 8, 2021

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…

Winner of the 2018 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show, Wynonna Earp follows the life of the great, great granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) of famous lawman Wyatt Earp as she faces off against the reincarnated outlaws that Wyatt killed called the revenants. The series is based on Beau Smith’s comic book miniseries of the same name.

The action-packed supernatural sci-fi series stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek) as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as Waverly Earp and Katherine Barrell (Working Moms) as Nicole Haught.

The series is created by Emily Andras, who is serving as an executive producer along with Brian Dennis, Ted Adams, and David Ozer. SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, in addition to Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, serve as Executive Producers along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

Known for having one of the most active social media communities — from arranging fan conventions around the world to raising money for LGBTQ charities — Wynonna Earp has been praised for its “fierce and committed performances”, and has received and been nominated for numerous awards including Canadian Screen Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Directors Guild of Canada, Writers Guild of Canada and Alberta Film & Television Awards.

The final six episodes of the series are set to premiere on Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. EST leading up to its epic series finale on Friday, April 9.

