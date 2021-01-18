Young Rock Trailer: Dwayne Johnson’s Origins in New NBC Sitcom

Young Rock Trailer Previews Dwayne Johnson’s Origins in New NBC Sitcom

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to reveal the Young Rock trailer for NBC’s newest comedy series, centering around Johnson’s own origin story which spans from his childhood through his teenage years, and up to his adolescence. The sitcom is scheduled to make its debut on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

RELATED: Universal & Dwayne Johnson to Produce Scorpion King Reboot

Young Rock will be an that will be inspired by Dwayne Johnson‘s unbelievable childhood which he likens to Tom Hanks’ award-winning film Forrest Gump. Johnson, who has also signed on as an executive producer through his Seven Bucks Productions banner, is expected to appear in each episode. He previously starred in HBO’s sports drama Ballers which aired its final season last year.

The 11-episode sitcom will star Adrian Groulx as Johnson at age 10, Bradley Constant as Johnson at age 15 and Uli Latukefu (Marco Polo) as Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami. Stacey Leilua is taking on the role of Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, with his late father being played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Ana Tuisila will play Johnson’s grandmother, Lia Maivia.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Set to Portray UFC Champ Mark Kerr in Biopic

Young Rock is co-written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, who will also serve as executive producers along with Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. The series is a co-production between Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions.

Khan is best known as the creator of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat which is based on chef Eddie Huang’s life. Starring Randall Park and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu, the series is currently airing its sixth and final season.

The post Young Rock Trailer: Dwayne Johnson’s Origins in New NBC Sitcom appeared first on ComingSoon.net.