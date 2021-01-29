Zach Braff to Star in Disney+’s Cheaper By the Dozen Remake

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Zach Braff has officially signed on to star opposite Gabrielle Union in Disney+’s upcoming modern remake of 2003’s Cheaper By the Dozen film. Braff is set to portray the role of the father of a multiracial family of 12.

Braff is best known for his leading performance in the hit medical sitcom Scrubs which ran on-air for nine seasons from 2001-2010. His other film credits include: The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, The Last Kiss, The Ex, and Garden State, which was a 2004 acclaimed rom-com he also wrote and directed.

Starring Gabrielle Union, the Cheaper By the Dozen remake will center around a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business. The project hails from Black-ish producer Kenya Barris with Gail Lerner set as the director. Union will be serving as an executive producer along with the 2003 film version’s director Shawn Levy.

The modern remake is scheduled to make its debut sometime in 2022.

Based on Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey’s 1948 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the iconic 2003 movie starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as their characters deal with the struggles of raising twelve children which included actors Piper Perabo, Tom Welling, Hilary Duff, and Alison Stoner. Despite having a poor critical performance, the Shawn Levy-directed film was still able to gain a worldwide gross of more than $190 million against a reported $40 million budget.

