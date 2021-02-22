Zack Snyder Says He Isn’t Getting a Paycheck for His Justice League

After years of relentless requests from the fans, the long-awaited Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a few weeks from its release. It’s been known that when Snyder stepped away from 2017’s project due to personal reasons, director Joss Whedon changed much of the original plans. The director had a second chance to complete his vision for DC’s assembly of heroes after reaching a deal with Warner Bros. However, there was also a time when the producers considered releasing the raw footage Snyder shot and had on his laptop.

“I was like, ‘That’s a no, that’s a hard no,’” he said while talking with Vanity Fair. “And they’re like, ‘But why? You can just put up the rough cut.’ I go, ‘Here’s why. Three reasons: One, you get the internet off your back, which is probably your main reason for wanting to do this. Two, you get to feel vindicated for making things right, I guess, on some level. And then three, you get a sh***y version of the movie that you can point at and go, ‘See? It’s not that good anyway. So maybe I was right.’ I was like, No chance. I would rather just have the Snyder cut be a mythical unicorn for all time.”

The director then revealed that he isn’t getting any money for the upcoming film. He was already paid the first time, and he is making it sound that he was the one to refuse a paycheck for his latest work.

“I’m not getting paid,” he added. “I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong.”

Snyder then said that the movie will end with Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which was the favorite song of his daughter, Autumn. (Hence why it’s now in two of his movies.) She committed suicide at the age of 21 while Snyder was shooting Justice League in 2016, leading to the director’s abandonment of the set.

“When you think about the catharsis of it, if I was a potter, I would’ve made some pottery to look for some way through this,” he concluded. “But I’m a filmmaker, so you get this giant movie.”

And speaking of the ending, the director changed it from the theatrical cut by reshooting with a new hero cameo. While Snyder didn’t reveal the name of the hero, many hints — like the official shirt and its logos — point in the direction of Green Lantern. The upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere as a four-hour cut movie on HBO Max on March 18.

What do you make out of the director’s words? Let us know in the comments section below.

