Zendaya Teases Aliens in Spider-Man 3?

Zendaya teases aliens in Spider-Man 3?

In a recent interview with Variety, Spider-Man 3 actress Zendaya offered a little tease as to what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel, and mentioned… aliens?

“These things go by so fast. We still have a lot left to do,” said the MJ actress when providing an update on the currently shooting threequel. “It’s like running from aliens and things you can’t see. Part of that is kind of fun. A lot of what we do is escapism, just being able to play a teenager again.”

Yeah, it’s not much, but… aliens? Could she mean Skrulls? Let us know what you think Zendaya is referring to in the comments below!

RELATED: Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Reportedly Seen on Set of Spider-Man 3!

Tom Holland will return for the untitled third Spider-Man film as the titular wall-crawler alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, going up against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Given the ending of Far From Home however, any number of his rogues gallery are also likely eager for a fight. The third installment to the MCU’s Spider-Man films will also feature the return of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune) as MJ.

While most of the original series cast are set to return for the threequel, Foxx’s casting further blurs the lines across Sony’s three webslinging franchises, with the previous installment bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s trilogy and the studio’s Sony Universe of Marvel Characters led by Venom expected to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe series soon.

Following Jamie Foxx’s Electro addition, many casting rumors have circulated including the potential involvement of another Spider-Man villain Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and most importantly, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s potential return to the Spider-Verse. The most recent casting rumor was that Charlie Cox has reportedly signed on to reprise his fan-favorite role as Daredevil.

RELATED: POLL RESULTS: Who Should Play Live-Action Miles Morales?

Originally scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release, the untitled Spider-Man 3 was first pushed back to November 5 and will now bow on December 17, 2021.

The post Zendaya Teases Aliens in Spider-Man 3? appeared first on ComingSoon.net.